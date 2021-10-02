Yogi moots fee waiver for one of two sisters studying in same private school or college

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday mooted the idea of tuition fee waiver for one of two sisters if they are studying in the same private school or college.

Yogi was speaking at an event to distribute scholarship to students on Gandhi Jayanti in Lucknow.

“We should consider this for girls’ education. If two real sisters are studying in the same private school or college, then those institutions should consider waiving the tuition fee of one. At the government level, we should discuss and ask those institutions for the fee waiver of one sister. If they (private institutions) are not willing, then the department should work at the government level so that the government pays the tuition fee (of one sister) to those institutions,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister distributed scholarship totalling ₹1773.5 million to 1,51,215 meritorious students via the online medium during the event. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, along with deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, and other senior members of the government and officials attended the event.

“I hope this scholarship will help the students to continue their education in future without facing any financial trouble. We must ensure that all eligible students get their scholarship by the end of November,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled how he chose the path of non- violence and forced the British to leave the country.

“People were surprised how Gandhiji used simple means to force an empire to withdraw from our country and achieve independence from British rule,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi went on to highlight the importance of cleanliness and how it has led to saving many lives that would otherwise have been lost due to diseases caused by the lack of sanitation.

“Previous governments used to overlook the deaths caused by lack of cleanliness because of vote bank politics. We have changed this under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our government has saved many lives by ensuring cleanliness as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said.

He also remembered former PM the late Lal Bahadur Shastri and his contribution to the development of Indian society as a wartime prime minister.