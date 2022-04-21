Yogi orders construction of new jails, use of more technology for prison security in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the construction of new jails and more barracks in the existing ones in Uttar Pradesh to deal with overcrowding.

Yogi also said more technology should be used for the security of prisons.

He was viewing a presentation by the prison administration and reforms department.

“To solve the problem of overcrowding of prisoners in jails, new barracks should be constructed in old jails. Land should be purchased for the construction of district jails in Amroha, Sambhal, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar,” he said. Action should be also initiated for the construction of district jails in Amethi, Hathras, Auraiya, Hapur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Amroha, Sambhal, Kushinagar and Mahoba, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Restoration of seven video conferencing units and establishment of multi-conferencing units should be completed at the prison headquarters in 100 days, he said.

Yogi said there should be a facility of sanitary napkins, dispensers, and incinerators at the women’s help desk. He said the Women helpline 1090 should be given the status of ‘Public Safety Awareness Point’

The existing policy regarding premature release of prisoners should be amended within 100 days, he said.

Prisons should be developed as a correction homes, Yogi said.

“Sometimes, an innocent person also has to go to jail. In order to connect the prisoners with the mainstream of the society, the reputed voluntary organizations of the district, natural farming, MSME units and skill development mission should also be linked,” Yogi said.

‘SECRETARIAT SHOULD BE FREE OF TOUTS’

The chief minister said the secretariat should be kept free from touts. Field officers should not be called unnecessarily to the secretariat as it wastes time and money, he said. He directed that no file should be kept pending at any table for more than three days.

He was viewing a presentation by the appointments and personnel department.

TIMEBOUND SELECTION

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government is committed to filling all the vacancies expeditiously. Arrangements should be made for an online portal to send requisitions in time for timebound selection for vacant posts.

REQUISITION FOR RECRUITMENT BY MAY 31

Requisition for the direct recruitment of the upcoming selection year should be sent by all the departments before May 31, so that the process of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment can be started, he said.

TRANSFER OF STAFF

For transparent and corruption-free good governance, an effective system of transfer of staff should be implemented , he said. For uniformity, seniority-based departmental promotions should be implemented, Yogi added.

DEPARTMENTAL PROMOTIONS BY SEPT 30

Adityanath said that due to non-promotion on time, the morale of departmental personnel has been impacted. He asked the officials to ensure all such promotions are done across departments by September 30 this year. The annual transfer policy for 2022-23 to 2026-27 should be issued by the end of April, he said.

Along with recruitment, emphasis should also be laid on modernisation over training, he said.

HEALTH COVER FOR HOME GUARDS

Home guard volunteers should be given the benefit of health insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the chief minister said while viewing a presentation..

