Yogi orders separate portal for complaints against tehsil personnel

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a separate portal for people to lodge their corruption-related complaints against tehsil-level officials and functionaries so that the tehsil administration can be made more accountable and transparent.

He also directed officials to take strict action against illegal occupants of any land, be it government or private, without discrimination.

Encroachment, Yogi said, was a major cause for disputes in villages.

The chief minister also said that 5,000 km roads should be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the next 100 days.

He gave directions to officials in this regard while viewing presentations made by five departments—rural development, panchayati raj, revenue, rural engineering and Namami Gange and water distribution — here on Wednesday.

He further said that a panel comprising 50 officials should be constituted to probe corruption-related complaints to be received on the portal.

He said caste certificates must be available to people within 15 days of their applying for the same. He asked officials to introduce an online system for applying for different certificates and filing suits.

He said all SDMs, tehsildars and BDOs should make night stay at the place of their posting only.

The CM further directed officials to develop hi-tech nurseries —two each in every district — through the MGNREGS to produce 15 lakh plants in each nursery.

He also said at least 30,000 women should be appointed and trained and attached to MGNREGS work in the next two years.

CM Yogi asked officials to ensure the rejuvenation of rivers in the next 100 days, construction of 15,000 playgrounds and deepening and rejuvenation of 30,000 rural ponds in the next two years.

The chief minister directed the panchayati raj department to conduct a complete family survey in the next six months to identify families/people that were yet to get the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes. He said at least two villages in each district should be developed as model villages with all civic amenities.

CM Yogi also said one lakh new self-help groups should be constituted in the next six months under the Avantibai Lodhi Self-Help Group Scheme.

As many as 200 take home ration plants should be set up in next 100 days, he said.

The chief minister said new toilets should be built in villages in the next six months.