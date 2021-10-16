Yogi: PM to inaugurate seven medical colleges from Siddharthnagar on Oct 25

The newly constructed Siddharthanagar Medical College named after Jan Sangh founder leader Madhav Prasad Tripathi (Madhav Babu) will be among seven other medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Siddharthnagar on October 25, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said this after reviewing the preparations of PM’s visit at Siddharthnagar Medical College on Saturday.

The other medical colleges that will be inaugurated are Deoria (named after Deoraha Baba), Ghazipur (named after Maharishi Vishwamitra), Mirzapur (named after Maa Vindhyavasini), Pratapgarh (named after Sone Lal Patel), Etah (named after veraangna Avanti Bai) and Hardoi.

The chief minister said: “The land of Buddha (Siddharthnagar) is set to welcome PM Modi who will inaugurate seven medical colleges on October 25. I have held meeting with officials and public representatives to ensure PM’s programme is held in a grand and systematic way. All the new medical colleges have been recognized by National Medical Commission. Medical colleges in Ayodhya, Bahraich and Basti are already operational. So we have a long chain of medical colleges with better health services, infrastructure, doctors and experts. Earlier, the BRD Medical College at Gorakhpur was the only medical college in eastern Uttar Pradesh. But with these new medical colleges the situation has changed completely.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddharthanagar medical college will cater to needs of people of Balrampur, Maharajganj and even neighbouring country Nepal.

“With the seven new medical colleges, each having capacity of 100 intakes, the numbers of seats in state’s medical colleges would increase by 700,” he said.

The CM further said Gorakhpur AIIMS that is almost ready will also be inaugurated by the PM very soon.