Yogi says terrorism, unrest rooted in uncontrolled mind

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said terrorism, disturbances, and unrest seen across the world are rooted in uncontrolled mental tendencies. Wherever disorder emerges, it is driven by these outward, unstable impulses that lead individuals toward negativity, he added. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Brahma Kumaris’ event in Lucknow on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu and governor Anandiben Patel are also seen along with others. (HT Photo)

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the state-level annual event “Meditation for World Unity and Trust”, launched by President Droupadi Murmu at the Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga Centre here.

He said India’s ancient tradition believes that the mind is the source of both bondage and liberation. Referring to Sant Ravidas, he noted that a person who channels their outward-drifting mind inward not only attains inner peace but also contributes to global welfare.

“One aspect of life leads to positivity and inspires good deeds, while the other aspect leads to negativity. Indian tradition has recognised demonic tendencies as terrorism and is fighting against them physically and spiritually,” he said.

Adityanath also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving yoga global recognition.

He said that after taking office in 2014, Modi secured international recognition for India’s yoga tradition, with the United Nations declaring June 21 as World Yoga Day.

Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, the chief minister said her journey from a schoolteacher to the nation’s highest constitutional office is inspirational.

“Her journey is a saga of struggle, a new inspiration for every Indian,” he said.

The chief minister lauded the sisters and representatives associated with Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. He said the organisation continues to inspire society through its programmes and Rajyoga practices. He praised the upcoming Rajyoga training centre in Lucknow, describing it as nearly complete and capable of becoming one of Uttar Pradesh’s finest training facilities.

“The centre will offer one-day, three-day, and week-long training programmes that will help connect more people with positive and spiritual practices,” he said.