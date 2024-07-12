Yogi surveys flood-hit areas in Shravasti and Balrampur, assures all help

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Shravasti and Balrampur districts on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects flood-affected areas in Balrampur on Thursday. (ANI)

During the survey, he collected details regarding the extent of the flood from the officers and directed them to expedite the relief and rescue operation in the affected areas.

After the aerial survey, the CM visited the flood-affected villages and interacted with children and women, saw the distribution of relief materials to the needy and handed ₹4 lakh cheque each to families who had lost the members in the floods.

Addressing the flood victims, CM said immediate assistance was being provided to the farmers and sharecroppers who died due to natural disasters human-wildlife conflict, snake bites and lightning strikes.

The CM emphasized that the state government was conducting relief operations with full force and the loss of life and property had been minimal despite the ongoing flood crisis.

“The state government stands with people in this time of crisis and the flood victims do not need to worry about anything. The state government is trying to help you in every possible way. Our effort is to ensure that people don’t face any problems”, he said.

Instructions had been given to provide houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to the families whose houses had been damaged by the flood, he said.

The CM felicitated PAC personnel who had evacuated flood victims to safer place. Along with giving them appreciation certificates, Yogi announced special rewards and cash prizes for their bravery and service.

The chief minister conducted an aerial survey of all the flood-affected villages in Ikauna Tehsil of Shravasti to assess the flood situation.

Later, Devi Patan divisional commissioner Shashi Bhushan Sushil and Shravasti district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi informed the CM that sudden release of water from the barrages in Nepal led to the flood in the district. Now the water level of the rivers was gradually decreasing.

Yogi inspected the Lakshmanpur Kothi Rapti barrage. He met 11 people rescued from the flood, interacted with the children at the flood shelter and distributed biscuits.

He felicitated Rekha Devi, the village guide and 5 PAC jawans who gave information about the people trapped in the flood

At present 12 districts in the state are affected by floods, impacting 633 villages across 33 tehsils, with a total affected population of approximately 17.97 lakhs, including over 18,000 cattle. More than 1.45 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been submerged in the flood water..

Around 923 flood outposts have been established to monitor the flood situation and to carry out relief operations. Additionally, more than 1,033 flood shelters have been set up for the flood victims.

In Shravasti, 16 villages are either fully or partially affected by floods. The erosion situation is critical in 15 villages, affecting 76,000 people and over 23,000 hectares of agricultural land has been submerged in flood.

In a meeting with the officers, the CM directed them to survey the crops damaged in the flood and provide immediate compensation to the farmers.

He said around 50,000 people and more than 32,000 hectares of agricultural land were affected by the floods in Balrampur. The NDRF, SDRF, and PAC flood units had been pressed into service to carry out relief and rescue operations.