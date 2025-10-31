Yogi targets Nehru, hails Sardar Patel for uniting India

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru attempted to keep Jammu and Kashmir disputed while the nation’s first deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel shaped a united India by ensuring the integration of 563 princely states. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks at the ‘Run for Unity’ event in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Adityanath made the remarks at the launch of the “Run for Unity” event in Lucknow, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

“The British wanted to divide India into multiple parts, so they gave the option to all the princely states to either join India or Pakistan or remain independent. Sardar Patel then shaped a united India by uniting 563 princely states, including Hyderabad and Junagarh. Only one state, Jammu and Kashmir, was with Pt Nehru. And he attempted to make it disputed,” the chief minister said.

“The true tribute to Sardar Patel, the Iron Man who dedicated his life to India’s integrity and unity, would be when we embody his ideals in our conduct,” said the chief minister who garlanded Sardar Patel’s statue.

“When the princely states of Hyderabad and Junagadh refused to merge with India, the Iron Man first adopted the path of dialogue. However, when the nation’s integrity was threatened, he took tough decisions. By abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi has realised the vision of a united India that Sardar Patel envisioned. This is the true tribute to him,” the chief minister said.

“On this National Unity Day, let us pledge to strengthen India’s unity and integrity by rising above caste, language, religion, and region,” he added.

Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has begun the tradition of honouring those great sons who worked to unite India, he said.

He called for opposing all attempts to divide the society on the basis of casteism, nepotism, or untouchability.

The message of National Unity Day is that all should work together to strengthen India’s integrity and foster social unity, he said.

“Drawing inspiration from the life of Sardar Patel, we must oppose any force that attempts to weaken the unity of the nation,” he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the memory of Sardar Patel has been brought to life in the form of the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Kevadia (Gujarat), which has now become a national inspiration, he said.

A cultural team and a delegation of artisans from Uttar Pradesh will go to Kevadia to commemorate Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. A programme to pay tribute to Sardar Patel will be held in Kevadia on November 12 under the leadership of the governor, he added.

The chief minister said that “Run for Unity” events were held in all 75 districts of the state on Friday. Lakhs of students, voluntary organisations, administrative officials, and citizens participated in the events, spreading the message of national unity, he said.

This is not just a race, but a symbol of India’s unity, integrity and social harmony, he added.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal and several MLAs attended the event.

Earlier, in a post on X, the CM paid tribute to Sardar Patel and greeted citizens on National Unity Day.