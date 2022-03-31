Yogi to attend PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Sainik school

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss on how to beat examination stress during his interaction with students of class 6 and above in the fifth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” in New Delhi on Friday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with students of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, will virtually participate in the programme to be held from 11am onwards to encourage children of the state.

The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan on DD National and DD India. This broadcast will also be available live on radio channels—All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel. “Arrangements for live telecast of the programme have been made in all the schools of the state,” said Aradhana Shukla, additional chief secretary, secondary education, UP.

The students studying in class 6 and above of UP, CBSE and ICSE Boards will be able to watch the live broadcast of the programme. Generator and inverter facilities will be made available in schools which don’t have a cable connection or electricity or in which related equipment is not in a working condition due to power problem.