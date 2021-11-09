Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run today
lucknow news

Yogi to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run today

The trial run of the Kanpur Metro, which was earlier scheduled in the middle of November, has been advanced because of CM Yogi Adityanath’s schedule
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the trial run of Kanpur Metro from Metro depot in Government Polytechnic, in Kanpur on Wednesday. (PTI file)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 07:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the trial run of Kanpur Metro on Wednesday, said district magistrate Kanpur Vishakh G Iyer.

In his three hour long stay in the city, the chief minister would also review the Zika virus situation and the efforts underway to contain its spread. At present Kanpur has 106 cases of Zika virus infection of which 18 are children.

“The event will be held at the Metro depot in Government Polytechnic. Managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Kumar Keshav will apprise the CM about the project,” said the DM.

The trial run, which was earlier scheduled in the middle of November, has been advanced because of CM’s schedule, officials said.

Two sets of trains are already parked at the depot and one of them would be used for trial. Each train has three coaches, said the Kanpur Metro in a statement.

Metro services are expected to be opened for the public on December 31. The 12 metro trains will run between Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Motijheel in the first phase. The second phase would include extension of services till Rama Devi and Transport Nagar.

The first phase of work between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel has almost concluded, the DM said adding that the Metro will run on a nine-kilometre-long stretch in the first phase.

The second phase would be carried out between Motijheel and Transport Nagar.

After the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister will hold a meeting at Kanpur Development Authority auditorium with the district and health officials to review the efforts to deal with Zika virus in the district, said a government release.

The chief minister will also visit Zika virus affected areas such as Pokharpur and Shyam Nagar to meet the family members of the persons infected by the virus to take stock of the health facilities being provided to them and the cleanliness drive in the area.

