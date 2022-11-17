Yogi to launch curtain-raiser event in Delhi for roadshows ahead of GIS-2023

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi on Tuesday for the roadshows, which he and his team of ministers plan to hold in nearly 26 cities in 20 countries ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) proposed to be organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the curtain-raiser ceremony at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on December 22 for the roadshows to be organized at various locations in India and abroad in the coming weeks, ahead of the GIS-2023,” said a senior officer.

The state government’s 10 delegations, to be led by the chief minister, two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and senior ministers, will begin their tours abroad soon to hold roadshows and interact with diplomats and representatives of business and industry in 26 cities of 20 countries. The state government will also be holding roadshows in major cities of India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Adityanath and his ministers’ programme for the proposed tours is being reworked in view of the schedule of campaigning for BJP candidates in Gujarat assembly polls, by-election to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats. The delegation led by him is scheduled to visit the US (New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles) and UK (London) in the weeks to come.

Other places to be covered by the delegations led by deputy CMs and ministers include the UAE (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), the Netherlands (Eindhoven), France (Paris), Canada (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver), Brazil (Rio de Janeiro), Mexico (Mexico City), Argentina (Buenos Aires), Germany (Munich), Belgium (Brussels), Sweden (Stockholm), Japan (Tokyo), South Korea (Seoul), Singapore, Thailand (Bangkok), Australia (Sydney), Mauritius (Port Louis), South Africa (Johannesburg) and Israel (Tel Aviv).

“We have stepped up preparations for the visits and worked out/amended policies for different sectors to showcase the state as the best destination for investment. The policies already approved include industry and employment promotion policy, MSME policy, defence and aerospace manufacturing and employment promotion policy, start-up policy, bio-energy policy, IT policy, solar policy and tourism policy. The state government has set a target of attracting investment of ₹10 lakh crore at the GIS 2023,” said the officer.

The CM will interact with delegates attending the curtain-raiser event in New Delhi. Besides industry representatives, diplomats are also being invited to event, he added.

