Yogi to ministers: Refrain from provocative comments

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers to refrain from making any provocative statements on any issue, even as he deployed minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi as the in charges to ensure victory of BJP candidates in the by-election to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats.

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had vacated the two seats following their election to the state assembly. The by-election to the two seats is scheduled for June 23. The counting of votes will be on June 26.

Yogi was presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers convened to discuss the prevailing political situation and work out a strategy for the by-election to the two Lok Sabha seats. In an obvious reference to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks that led to her suspension and violent protests in many cities of the state, the chief minister said the ministers should not join the controversy or make any provocative statement that may vitiate the social atmosphere.

He said the BJP had made its point clear (by taking action against the party’s spokesperson) and so there was no point in giving any statement. “Those in government offices should uphold dignity and decorum of their offices,” said Yogi.

The chief minister’s assertions assume significance as the controversy has not only drawn international attention but has also come at a time when the BJP is gearing up its cadre for the by-election to the two Lok Sabha seats in the state. Yogi said minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi would work as in charges for Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats respectively. As a large number of ministers would also camp in the two Lok Sabha constituencies for campaigning in coming days, they would be exempted from the divisional/district tours during the period.

