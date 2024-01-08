Yogi to review development works in Ayodhya, hold meeting with temple trust officials

AYODHYA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will undertake an inspection trip to Ayodhya and assess ongoing development projects here on Tuesday. The CM will arrive at Ayodhya airport by government aircraft around 11am on Tuesday. (File Photo)

“The main objective of the CM’s visit is to review the work of the Pran Pratishtha programme of Shri Ram Lalla Temple on January 22,” stated an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The CM will arrive at Ayodhya airport by government aircraft around 11am. He will reach Hanumangarhi temple by road and also pay obeisance to the deity at Ram Janmabhoomi, it added.

Thereafter, he will set out for an inspection of Hanumangarhi, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Amaniganj Jalkal complex, Police Control Room, and also conduct inspections of the tent city under construction by the municipal corporation at the divisional commissioner’s office auditorium, said the release.

Later, the CM will review the development work of the event and check on the law and order in the area. He will also hold a meeting with the officials of Ram temple trust and seers of Ayodhya in the evening to discuss preparations for the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.