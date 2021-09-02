Yogi transfers 836.55 cr to 55.77 lakh beneficiaries of old age pension scheme

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday transferred ₹836.55 crore to 55.77 lakh beneficiaries of national old age pension scheme through online transactions. He said no one will be deprived of basic amenities in the state, said a government statement.

Speaking at an event held in a virtual mode, he said, “It is the intention of the government that every poor, farmer, elderly person and destitute woman should get the benefit of the welfare scheme of the government without any discrimination. In this sequence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also released schemes from time to time to benefit people. No one will be deprived of basic necessities or die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh. I am happy to inform that out of them, 4.56 lakh are new beneficiaries. The quarterly instalment is being sent to these accounts for the first time,” he added.

“Older people have a wealth of experiences. They are our guide. The central and state governments are working with a sense of service to manage the life and livelihood of each and every senior citizen. Whether the elderly needs ration or medical treatment at the time of illness, everything is being provided free of cost. Not only this, ‘Elderly Helpline 14567’ (Elderline) has been specially issued where any senior citizen can contact and get help 24×7”, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The CM also interacted with the old age pension beneficiaries of various districts virtually, where he inquired about the health of all . He also instructed the district magistrates to provide the benefit of Ayushman Bharat or chief minister Jan Arogya Yojana to every needy.

Yogi said elderly people were neglected during the earlier governments. No one used to pay attention to them but today many efforts were being made for the happy life of old people, he added. The CM further said over 29 lakh new elderly people had been able to join the old age pension scheme in the last four years.

Earlier, UP social welfare minister Ramapati Shastri presented a brief description of the departmental activities while the vote of thanks was presented by minister of state Dr GS Dharmesh.

The elderly people, who received three months’ instalment of old age pension together, also expressed their gratitude. One Prahlad of Maharajganj said it was the first time when he was getting pension. Basanti of Sonbhadra thanked the CM for the arrangement of medicine while Mani Ram of Sultanpur thanked Yogi for free ration and pension, said the statement.