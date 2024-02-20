Yogi: UP poised to become data centre hub and Lucknow AI city

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh is poised to emerge as a data centre hub with Lucknow as a prominent centre of artificial intelligence (AI). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the FDI Conclave on the second day of ground- breaking Ceremony 4.0, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo))

“Currently, three data centres are operational in UP and eight are in the pipeline. The state government is working on developing Lucknow as an AI city, and youths enrolled in IIM-Lucknow and Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (Lucknow) are becoming partners in this venture,” the CM said speaking at a conclave on ‘Destination UP- Emerging Hub for AI in India’, organized as part of the ground-breaking ceremony 4.0.

Work has started towards setting up an AI centre at Gautam Buddh Nagar University, Greater Noida. Lakhs of youth of the state will get jobs in their home districts with the opening of new centres in various districts, he said.

Investors should understand the potential of Uttar Pradesh...they should invest today, else will have to rue over the missed opportunity, said Adityanath.

“UP is making progress in every field. Our institutions have done good work in converting scale into skill, but skill also requires speed. For this, we will have to adopt digitalization. Artificial Intelligence can be of great help in the accomplishment of goals,” said the CM.

Highlighting the UP IT and ITES Policy-2022, the CM said the state government has announced various incentives for the IT sector in the policy.

“Entreprenuers participating in GBC 4.0 must have seen the picture of the new Uttar Pradesh of the New India. Today, when India is touching new heights in every field, UP cannot be behind. To fulfill hopes and aspirations of 25 crore people, we will have to move forward for all-round development,” he emphasised.

He said in the last seven years, people have seen how much work can be done by using technology and good governance. “Today, the most effective model of public distribution system in the country has been established in UP with monitoring of 80,000 fair price shops from one screen at one place. Information is also collected about distribution of food grains to each beneficiary,” added the CM.

“With the use of technology, benefits of DBT scheme are also being given to beneficiaries. To make youth digitally capable, the state government is distributing tablets and smartphones to two crore youngsters under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. We have already distributed tablets to more than 20 lakh youths,” he said.

Seven years ago, no one used to invest in the state, whereas today, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the centre of mobile manufacturing in the country, said the CM, assuring delegates from various industries that their investment in the state would be completely safe. “The government will fulfill all its commitments in a time-bound manner,” said the CM.