Yogi urges youths not to get misled about Agnipath scheme

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the youths not to get misled about the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

The scheme would lay a golden foundation for their future and give a new dimension to their lives, he said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Agnipath scheme was yet another historic step to strengthen India’s defence forces, he said, adding that it would prepare the youths for serving the nation and the society.

Yogi Adityanath’s remarks came amid protests by youngsters against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme in several parts of the state and the country.

The Centre announced the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday (June 14) to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Under new policy, 25 per cent of them would get a chance for permanent recruitment on the basis of their performance after the completion of four years.

Soldiers recruited in the army, navy and the air force on short-term contract under special ‘Agnipath’ scheme would be referred to as Agniveers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Committed to national service, the Agniveers would be a treasure of the nation, Yogi Adityanath said.

He assured the youths that after completion of their service as Agniveers in the Indian Armed Forces, the state government would give them priority in recruitment to police and other services.

The Centre and the state government were committed to the uplift and bright future of the youths under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said.

He said Agnipath was an excellent recruitment scheme for the youths to serve the nation.

Agniveers would be able to make positive contribution to nation- building in accordance with the aspirations of a rising India, Yogi Adityanath said.

He also said the opportunity to serve as Agniveers would give the youths experience in development of military skills, leadership, courage and inculcate discipline, besides leading to an increase in their fitness levels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}