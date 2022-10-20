Yogi visits Ayodhya, sets the tone for PM visit, grand Deepotsav

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited Ayodhya to review preparations for Deepotsav celebrations on October 23 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be the chief guest.

Three-day Deepotsav celebrations will begin in Ayodhya from October 21 and conclude with lighting of over 15 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on October 23, as part of an attempt to set a Guinness World record.

The Ayodhya administration has revised the target of lighting earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat from 14 lakh to 15 lakh on October 23 on the Diwali eve. Another 3.6 lakh diyas will glow bright in other parts of Ayodhya too.

After reaching the temple town, Yogi went to the Ram Katha Park and reviewed preparations for the main event at this venue.

He instructed officials to make proper seating arrangements for saints who would be present at the event in large numbers.

Yogi also went to the Ram Janmabhoomi and reviewed ongoing construction work of the Ram Temple. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi on October 23 and the chief minister issued instructions for proper arrangements on the occasion.

This will be PM Modi’s second visit to Ayodhya since August 2020 when he performed the bhumi pujan function of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi. The CM also went to the Saket PG College where PM’s chopper will land. He later reviewed Ram Ki Paidi ghat where more than 15 lakh diyas would be lighted during Deepotsav.

“Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebrations. This year it will be the most spectacular Deepotsav,” said Lallu Singh, BJP MP from Ayodhya.