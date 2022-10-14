Yogi visits flood-hit areas, says double engine govt to help people with double strength

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the flood-affected villages of Maharajganj and Gorakhpur on the second day of his two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh and distributed relief material to floods victims. He also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

He said unexpected floods posed unexpected challenges and assured people that the “double engine government at the centre and in the state was with them with double strength.” The CM also met flood-affected people in Maharajganj and Sahjanwa and distributed flood relief material among them.

Officials were directed to immediately provide compensation of Rs4 lakh to the families of flood victims, said Adityanath. The CM directed the Group of Ministers to immediately visit the districts under their charge and extend their cooperation in relief and rescue works to the flood-affected parts of the state.

Officials were asked to launch a sanitation drive in flood-hit villages and complete repairs of damaged roads before Diwali.

“Due to excessive rains in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock, and agriculture. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. The state government is committed to making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people,” an official release said quoting Adityanath.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rain, lightning, snakebite, and drowning, the chief minister directed officials to immediately distribute permissible relief money to the families of the deceased and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Reviewing the impact on agricultural crops, the chief minister said the revenue and agriculture department teams should conduct a thorough survey in all the districts and assess the damage so that farmers can be compensated. Giving instructions to ensure the safety of livestock in the flood-affected areas, the CM said adequate arrangements for animal feed should be made in these areas.

YOGI PERFORMS ‘GAU SEWA’

Despite his tight schedule, Yogi Adityanath also took out time for his pets.

He performed ‘gau sewa’ at the gaushala in Gorakhnath temple and served jaggery to cows, giving a message for strengthening the human-animal bond.

He attended a Janta Darbar, where a woman from Palki village narrated her agony. Puja Pandey’s brother was killed on August 14 in Dumari village. According to her, the police had registered the case, but no arrest was made even after two months.

The CM expressed displeasure over delay in the arrest of the assailant. As many as 300 people gave their applications to Adityanath who assured them of quick redressal of their grievances. Input from agency