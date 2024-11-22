Yogi watches ‘The Sabarmati Report’; declares film tax-free in U.P.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the screening of the film, “The Sabarmati Report”, at a theatre in a mall in the state capital on Thursday and then declared it tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, said a government statement. The chief minister applauded the team for their effort “in bringing the truth about the Godhra incident to light”. (FIle photo)

“This is a film every Indian must watch to understand the true story behind the Godhra incident,” Yogi Adityanath said outside the theatre.

“The people of the country have the right to know about the acts that were carried out to create animosity in the society and political instability against the country and the governments,” he said.

He emphasised the need to not only identify but also expose those faces who are conspiring against the nation for political selfishness.

Praising the filmmakers, Yogi added: “The film’s team has fulfilled its responsibility to uncover the truth, and through the film, an effort has been made to present the real truth on a large scale to the nation.”

He said that the matter is deeply connected to Ayodhya and paid tribute to all the Ram devotees who lost their lives in the incident. He urged the public to watch the film as widely as possible to understand the truth behind such a courageous initiative.

The chief minister watched the film with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, former minister Mahendra Singh and many public representatives and government officials.

The film’s lead actor Vikrant Massey and people associated with the film unit were present on the occasion. Earlier, on Tuesday, Massey had met Yogi Adityanth at his official residence in the state capital.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station of Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. The incident triggered riots in Gujarat that year.

Dheeraj Sarna has directed “The Sabarmati Report”, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.