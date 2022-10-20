Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi welcomes enhancement of MSP for rabi crops

Yogi welcomes enhancement of MSP for rabi crops

lucknow news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this he on Tuesday said that the remunerative MSP fixed by the Centre would contribute to the prosperity of farmers.

The Cabinet committee headed by PM Modi on Tuesday approved the proposal for hiking the MSP for all mandated rabi crops for the marketing season 2023-24. (HT File Photo)
The Cabinet committee headed by PM Modi on Tuesday approved the proposal for hiking the MSP for all mandated rabi crops for the marketing season 2023-24. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the Central government’s decision to increase minimum support price (MSP) for six rabi crops including wheat.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this he on Tuesday said that the remunerative MSP fixed by the Centre would contribute to the prosperity of farmers.

The Cabinet committee headed by PM Modi on Tuesday approved the proposal for hiking the MSP for all mandated rabi crops for the marketing season 2023-24, including wheat by 110 per quintal and mustard by 400 per quintal with a view to boost production and increase income of farmers.

