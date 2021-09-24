Yogi’s name sends shivers down the spine of criminals: Rajnath

GORAKHPUR Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday showered praise on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath “for maintaining law and order situation in the state” to ensure holistic development.

He said the CM had done commendable work and his name sends shivers down the spine of criminals.

“If we want to make any state the best state, we need to maintain law and order and today the same work is done by Yogi Adityanath and the mafia is scared of the CM,” said Singh.

The defence minister said the CM was following the path showed by Mahant Avaidyanath. “I believe the country’s seers could see the future. Mahant Avaidyanath had seen the future and that’s why he chose such a capable successor, and today the successor is turning Uttar Pradesh into Uttam Pradesh (best state),” said Singh after he and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of Mahant Avaidyanath in Maharajganj on his seventh death anniversary.

Mahant Avaidyanath was the chief priest of Gorakhnath temple and also the guru of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath succeeded him as head priest of Gorakhnath temple after the Mahant’s death in 2014.

Rajnath Singh said that Mahant Avaidyanath’s name will be written in golden words in the history of the Ram temple movement.

“The Nath sect has done work for unifying the society. For his key contribution in the Ram temple movement, Mahant Avaidyanath’s name will be written in golden words in the history of Ram Janmabhoomi. The society will always be indebted to the great saint,” he said.

“Indian Sanatan Sanskriti (ancient culture) gives the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and does not believe in untouchability. The heart of a seer is very big and a person with a small heart can’t become a seer and he can never benefit society,” added Rajnath Singh.

Singh, who was a student at DDU Gorakhpur University in the early 70s, recalled his association with Mahant Avaidyanath.

“In 1971, when I was doing M.Sc from Gorakhpur University, terrorists had taken an Indian aircraft hostage and Indians were angry. I built a student organisation and went to Avaidyanathji and told him that I want to lead a bandh (shutdown) in Gorakhpur. He said no one should be inconvenienced,” he said.

The chief minister also showered praise on the defense minister, saying, “We all know about the nation’s internal and external security before 2014. Many used to infiltrate into the country and even hijacked planes. Bomb explosions and Naxalite attacks were also frequent. But since Prime Minister Modi took charge of the country and Rajnath Singhji took charge of the home ministry and defence ministry, enemies are turning back.” Input from agency