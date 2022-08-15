Young changemakers turn political strategists at LMGMUN ‘22

The 7th pan-Indian edition of La Martiniere Girls Model United Nation (LMGMUN) ‘22 commenced on August 12 after a two-year pandemic enforced hiatus. The event opened amidst much fanfare and witnessed an overwhelming participation of 450 student delegates from 25 eminent schools in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief guest for the opening ceremony, Nitu Bhattacharya, a lady officer of the CRPF, 1991 batch and a recipient of many prestigious awards, including Antraik Suraksha Padak inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp along with the principal, LMGC, Aashrita Dass.

Simulation of the UN was witnessed at LMGMUN ‘22 on the second day as formally dressed student delegates headed to their respective rooms to deliberate upon various agendas defined by the committees.

The highlight of the day was a show put up by the school band, followed by a performance by Ankur Tewari, a popular singer who has lent his voice to many Bollywood movies.

After three days of deliberation, LMGMUN ‘22 drew to a close. The chief guest for the closing ceremony was Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who joined the Indian Air Force in 1996.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena, in her speech, congratulated the college for organising events that shape the youth and inspired the audience with her life story of grit, integrity and courage.

La Martiniere College won the best school delegation award.