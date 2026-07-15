Young scientist’s death mystery: Family alleges threats over 85L drone project, seeks justice

The family of the 22-year-old drone innovator and scientist, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a five-star hotel in Lucknow, on Wednesday alleged that he had been receiving death threats over an ₹85-lakh drone project and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice.

Police did not confirm the allegations but said family’s claims would be examined as part of the investigation. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased’s younger brother broke down while speaking to reporters outside the post-mortem house and accused a Noida-based man of threatening the young innovator over a financial dispute linked to the project.

“We suspect the role of a Noida-based man. My brother was working on an ₹85-lakh drone project. About ₹62 lakh had already been paid, but later the project was withdrawn. After cancelling the project, he started demanding the money back, sent legal notices and repeatedly threatened to kill my brother,” he alleged.

“We appeal to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice,” he said.

Police did not confirm the allegations but said family’s claims would be examined as part of the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The young innovator was found dead on Tuesday morning inside his hotel room in the Vibhuti Khand area after staff alerted police when he failed to check out and did not respond to repeated knocks on the door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The young innovator was found dead on Tuesday morning inside his hotel room in the Vibhuti Khand area after staff alerted police when he failed to check out and did not respond to repeated knocks on the door. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police broke open the door and found him lying dead on the bed. Forensic experts examined the scene and the body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

According to police, vomit was found on and around the bed, prompting investigators to consider possibilities including food poisoning or a cardiac event. Officials said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem and forensic reports were received.

Assistant commissioner of police (Vibhuti Khand) Soumya Pandey said the deceased’s belongings and food items were found inside the room and the forensic team collected evidence from the scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 22-year-old, a resident of Bijapur Asman Chhapra village in Siswa Bazar, Maharajganj district, had checked into the Lucknow hotel at around 1.30 pm on Monday.

According to family members, he had celebrated his 22nd birthday on July 12, a day before arriving in Lucknow. His younger brother said he last spoke to him on the morning of July 13 during a brief five-minute conversation.

The family said they were informed about his death around 12.30 pm the following day.

The deceased’s brother-in-law said the family learnt that the deceased had ordered drinking water from room service at around 4 am on Tuesday, after which his movements remain unclear.

His uncle described him as a caring and hardworking young man who remained deeply committed to his family despite his busy research schedule.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 22-year-old was widely recognised as an innovator and researcher in drones and sustainable technology. While studying in Class XII at a Gorakhpur school, he developed a battery-powered eco-friendly tractor, earning national recognition. He later joined the Design Innovator and Incubation Centre at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, where he continued his research and higher education.

From the age of 13, he secured first place for three consecutive years at the India International Science Festival, showcasing innovations including a roti-making machine (2018), an eco-friendly battery-powered bicycle (2019) and a battery-operated tractor (2020).

He was also known for his work in drone technology and had interacted with scientists, including officials associated with ISRO, besides meeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel during innovation programmes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the investigation is continuing and that all angles, including the allegations raised by the family, will be examined after the post-mortem and forensic reports are received.