Young urged to learn Atal’s political qualities on former PM’s death anniversary

Kanpur BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri has pledged support to the proposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Research Center at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Kanpur. He said that the government would offer whatever assistance this research centre required.

While addressing a one-day seminar on the death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at CSJMU recently, Pachauri advocated for young people to learn Atal ji’s political qualities, which will not only help them advance in politics but also improve them as human beings.

He said that Atal ji’s life offers a wealth of lessons. Students will discover more about Atal ji’s work ethics, ideals, values, and morals if they research his life and career.

According to pro vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Awasthi, efforts are being undertaken to establish a favourable atmosphere for social science research at CSJMU with the encouragement of vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak. He said that the Deendayal Shodh Kendra will provide financial assistance to those researchers who conduct studies on the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He also urged the need for a research centre in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to him, CSJMU will assist researchers to look into the philosophical principles, and the institution will cover all associated costs.

The media in-charge, Vishal Sharma said that by concentrating their efforts on studying Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Deendayal Upadhyay, researchers will have new options. Through Deen Dayal Research Center all researchers studying these heroes will receive financial assistance, he said.