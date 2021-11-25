Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Young woman raped in moving car, accused arrested
lucknow news

Young woman raped in moving car, accused arrested

The victim, who was on her way back from Agra after giving an exam, was offered a lift by the accused, known to her through social media. Later, he allegedly raped her in the moving car and then threw her on the highway near Kosi town of Mathura district.
Depressed by the rape incident, the victim consumed poison after medical examination on Wednesday and was admitted to hospital. (Pic for representation)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra A 21-year-old young woman from Kosi Kalan town of Mathura was raped in a moving car and later thrown on the highway somewhere near Kosi Kalan on Tuesday. The accused, from Palwal in Haryana, was arrested by Mathura police on Thursday.

The victim was on her way back from Agra after giving an exam. She was given a lift by the accused, known to her through social media.

Depressed by the incident, the victim consumed poison after medical examination on Wednesday and was admitted to hospital.

As per police, the victim from Kosi Kalan had gone to Agra to appear in an exam and was waiting for conveyance on Tuesday evening when one Tejveer, known to her through social media, reached there and the victim got into his car to return to Kosi Kalan town. The accused, said to be an army man in his thirties, allegedly raped her in the moving car and then threw her on the highway near Kosi town of Mathura district.

RELATED STORIES

“A case has been registered against the accused Tejveer and driver Digambar who drove the car when Tejveer raped the girl. Tejveer has been arrested. The victim is undergoing treatment at KD Hospital in Mathura,” informed Sirish Chand, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

The victim, who was taken for medical examination after registering of case on Wednesday, was very depressed after the incident and consumed poison on returning home. She was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to KD Hospital in Mathura.

Inspector general (Agra Range) Nachiketa Jha reached the hospital and interacted with her on Thursday. Police also recovered the car in which she was raped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP