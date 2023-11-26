Youth ‘assaulted’, urinated upon in U.P.’s Meerut; one held

A youth was allegedly assaulted and urinated upon by another youth while some others surrounded them in Meerut district, police said. One of them made a video of the incident which went viral on social media on Sunday. Following it, police swung into action and arrested the main accused, they added. The victim’s father alleged that his son was abducted by the group while he was returning home on November 13 and taken to a secluded place and assaulted (For Representation)

SP (city), Meerut, Piyush Singh said the incident took place at sector 11 of Jagrati Vihar locality under Medical College police station limits here on November 13.

Singh said a group of friends aged between 21 and 23 years gathered at a house of Jagriti Vihar for a party. There was some argument among the friends during the party over some issue and one of them abused the accused. The latter lost his temper and urinated on him, the cop .

However, victim’s father alleged that his son was abducted by the group while he was returning home on November 13 and taken to a secluded place and assaulted. When he didn’t return, the family launched a search for him throughout the night. The youth reached home the next morning and narrated the horrific incident to his family.

The youth’s father and family members approached the Medical College police station to lodge a complaint. However, no action was initiated, they alleged. They again went to the police station on November 16 and the case was registered then, they claimed.

The family, however, alleged that the case was registered under mild sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on the social media and the accused were then charged under provisions of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Four of the attackers have been identified as Avi Sharma, Ashish Malik, Rajan and Mohit Thakur while others are unknown. Police have arrested Ashish Malik and raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.