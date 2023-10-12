Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Youth booked in U.P. capital for submitting fake documents to get govt job

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 12, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Krishna Kumar Giri of Ayodhya was selected for the post of assistant sub-inspector (accounts) in UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board after clearing the competitive exam held in 2021

Hussainganj police on Wednesday here registered a case of forgery and tempering with documents against a youth for allegedly bagging a government job by submitting a fake certificate of post graduate diploma in computer application (PGDCA).

The FIR was lodged by UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. (For Representation)

The case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused identified as Krishna Kumar Giri of Ayodhya. He was selected for the post of assistant sub-inspector (accounts) in UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) after clearing the competitive exam held in 2021.

“The UPPRPB had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Hussainganj police station October 6. An investigation revealed the fraud and further probe is under way,” said station house officer, Hussainganj police station, Jitendra Pratap Singh. The FIR was lodged by the CO of UPPRPB.

