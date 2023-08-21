Youth apprehended for hurling shoe at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya at event

A youth allegedly dressed as a lawyer hurled a shoe at Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow when the leader arrived to address a backward classes conclave.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. (Imaged sourced from social media.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened around 12.30pm when Maurya arrived at the venue. The crowd, comprising Maurya’s supporters and SP workers, caught the attacker and manhandled him though the shoe did not hit the leader.

Police personnel present at the site rescued the attacker, identified as Akash Saini, and took him into custody.

Maurya had organised the conclave to highlight the work of eminent personalities from the backward classes of society. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was the chief guest.

Monday’s incident comes a day after black ink was thrown at BJP’s OBC candidate for the Ghosi assembly bypolls, Dara Singh Chauhan, on Sunday during campaigning.