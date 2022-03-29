Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Youth murdered in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj
lucknow news

Youth murdered in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj

Prayagraj police said primary investigations suggest that the youth was murdered over suspicion of illicit relations
Prayagraj police said two accused have been detained and were being questioned in connection with the murder (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 10:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 26-year-old youth was bludgeoned to death by his cousins in Bhatkar village under Jhunsi police station in the trans-Ganga area of the district late Monday night. The two accused have been detained and are being questioned further, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Bhatkar village, Shivkumar, 26, used to work as a labourer.

It is alleged that on Monday night, his cousins Pradyuman and Kallu called Shivkumar outside his house and assaulted him with sticks and stones. Shivkumar’s sister-in-law Nisha rushed to his rescue, but the accused assaulted her too. Shivkumar died before he could be taken to a hospital, police shared.

SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal said primary investigations suggest that the youth was attacked over suspicion of illicit relations. “The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR is being registered on the complaint of youth’s kin,” SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP