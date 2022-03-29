Youth murdered in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj

A 26-year-old youth was bludgeoned to death by his cousins in Bhatkar village under Jhunsi police station in the trans-Ganga area of the district late Monday night. The two accused have been detained and are being questioned further, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Bhatkar village, Shivkumar, 26, used to work as a labourer.

It is alleged that on Monday night, his cousins Pradyuman and Kallu called Shivkumar outside his house and assaulted him with sticks and stones. Shivkumar’s sister-in-law Nisha rushed to his rescue, but the accused assaulted her too. Shivkumar died before he could be taken to a hospital, police shared.

SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal said primary investigations suggest that the youth was attacked over suspicion of illicit relations. “The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR is being registered on the complaint of youth’s kin,” SP added.