Youth of all castes, religions can serve Indian Armed Forces: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Indian Armed Forces have opportunities for the youth of all castes and religions. He also said today there is hardly any area of life where there is no participation of women.

Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of the Integral University here, Singh said, “Especially in the army, there were many such wings where the doors were closed for women. Now you will be happy to know that today women are being deployed on warships as well and women are also being deployed in the world’s highest battlefield Siachen.”

“Success and failure go hand in hand in life. The difference is what you learn from your failures and what road map you make to deal with them. A positive attitude towards life and not being disheartened by any failure makes a person special,” he added. “No success is final and no failure is fatal means no success is final and no failure can end your life,” said Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.

Referring to ‘Shark Tank’ TV series, he said, “In this, young entrepreneurs pitch their idea in front of investors. And most of the ideas that are liked are those that bring solutions to many of our common problems. Finding solutions to life’s problems has the potential to be a successful business idea.”

Singh further said there were just 500 to 600 startups in the country in 2014. “Now there are more than 80,000 startups mainly because of the ecosystem made available by the government to facilitate them,” he added.

“This was made possible because of the ecosystem that was created by the government and also the youth of the country thought of taking risks. Never be scared of taking risks. The fact is there has never been a dearth of talent among our Indian youth,” Singh said.

“Digital infrastructure got a massive boost. We moved from 2G, 3G to 4G. Now 5G services have been rolled out. We plan to take 5G services to remote areas of the country within a few years. Digital transactions have been made easier. In December last alone, with the help of UPI, a total of 7.82 billion transactions took place in the country. Now even rural areas of the country are not untouched by this digital revolution,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who visited the university as the guest of honour and Mustapha Jawara, the High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia, congratulated the degree recipients.

Chancellor and founder, Integral University, Syed Waseem Akhtar, congratulated the students on their achievement and spoke of the three religions that the university practises: Humanity, patriotism and communal harmony. Vice chancellor Javed Musarrat presented the annual report of the university and emphasised the bilateral educational opportunities available in the university.

3,435 degrees awarded

Lucknow A total of 3,435 degrees were awarded on the occasion. There were a total 67 Ph.D. awardees for the session, 85 gold and 82 silver medallists for the 2021-22 session.

Anam Tanveer, M Tech (bioinformatics), received the university topper award while Syed Tuba Jamal, BBA (financial services) was the second topper of the university.