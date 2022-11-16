Young woman pushed off 4th floor: Accused on the run, cops probe into ‘tiff over conversion’

LUCKNOW Family members of the young woman, who was pushed to death from the fourth floor of a building allegedly by her neighbour on Tuesday night, alleged that the accused was forcing her to convert to Islam and the police were probing the case from this angle. The youth was absconding since the incident and five police teams were formed to track and arrest him, said officials.

Nidhi Gupta, 19, was pushed to death from the fourth floor allegedly by Mohd Sufiyan, 23, who was trying to befriend her and force her to convert, police said on Wednesday. The police stated that the youth and the deceased were neighbours in DUDA colony in Sector H of Basant Kunj scheme and were known to each other for the past 18 months.

“The young woman and the accused were neighbours and he was trying to befriend her. Their families were against their friendship,” said Piyush Mordia, Lucknow joint commissioner of police (law and order) while holding a press conference on Wednesday

The accused had reportedly given her a mobile phone a few days ago so that they could interact with each other without being noticed by their kin, he said.

“Initial probe revealed that the same mobile phone was found by the girl’s family members on Tuesday, after which they reached Sufiyan’s house to raise objection over it and confronted his family. Subsequently, the girl rushed to the fourth floor of the building and Sufiyan also followed her. After the girl fell off the fourth floor, her kin alleged that Sufiyan pushed her,” said the JCP.

The girl succumbed to injuries during treatment at the KGMU’s Trauma Centre and Sufiyan, who was also in the hospital, disappeared after that.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act had been registered against the accused, said police.

