Yuletide whispers in Lko: A festive tale of family, flavour, and fun

As Christmas approaches, the Christian community in the city is abuzz with excitement, preserving age-old traditions that add a unique charm to the festive season. From placing a star atop the Christmas tree to baking cakes with personalised touches, these customs celebrate familial bonds and heritage. Carmen Bennett, 55, prepared ginger wine using a 100-year-old family recipe handed down by her great-grandfather (Sourced)

In many households, the symbolic act of placing the Christmas star holds a special place. For Aditya Nath, 36, it has been a family tradition for generations that the youngest member of the household gets the honour. “It’s our way of celebrating the youngest member. Sometimes, the same person continues for years. This year, my four-year-old son Jayden decorated the Christmas star,” said Nath.

For some, the privilege belongs to the family elder. Charmaine Fanthome, 46, shared how her father, Peter Fanthome, had always placed the star until his passing last year. “This year, for the first time, I’ll carry forward the tradition,” said Fanthome, who is also busy preparing festive treats like macarons, fudge, and a Christmas cake for a grand turkey dinner on Christmas eve.

Among the Anglo-Indian community, certain culinary traditions remain deeply rooted. Carmen Bennett, 55, prepared ginger wine using a 100-year-old family recipe handed down by her great-grandfather. “For as long as I can remember, I have seen my family sit together, have a glass of homemade wine and raise a toast over dinners,” she said.

Despite a hectic schedule this year, she managed to make her signature ginger wine and salt meat—an essential for Christmas dinner. “Salt meat preparation is tedious, so most people prefer buying it, but I still follow the traditional process and even sell it to others during the season,” she added.

Personal touches in Christmas celebrations also stand out. Anupama Anthony, 41, fondly recalled a custom her father started decades ago—baking Christmas cakes with name slips for her and her sister. “My name goes into plain cakes, which I love, while my sister Ankita’s name is added to fruit cakes. Even though she hasn’t lived in Lucknow for over 20 years, my father continues this sweet tradition,” said Anthony.

The mistletoe, an evergreen plant known for its festive charm, remains a cherished tradition in some Anglo-Indian families. Hung above the main door, it symbolises love and goodwill. A beloved part of the holiday season, the mistletoe also carries a playful tradition where children kiss visitors standing beneath it, keeping this festive custom alive in many homes.