Zero fresh Covid cases in Lucknow – second time in a week

LUCKNOW For the second time in a week, Lucknow reported zero fresh Covid cases on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Health staff inoculates a woman with a dose of vaccine at the Community Health Center in Dasna, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

LUCKNOW For the second time in a week, Lucknow reported zero fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. The state capital had also not seen any fresh case on Monday, according to the data from the state health department.

During the day, one patient recovered from corona infection and the number of active cases under treatment was 26. Among UP districts, Lucknow stood fifth in terms of active cases under treatment.

“Cases are going down, but we are conducting Covid tests regularly. People should also follow Covid protocol to ensure that infection does not spread,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

Lucknow had first reported zero fresh cases on May 6, 2020 and since then the state capital kept reporting cases. The maximum 6,598 cases were reported on April 16. “Apart from screening of travellers from other states, people living in Uttar Pradesh too should ensure they follow Covid protocol and get vaccinated. This is the way to keep infection spread under control,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

