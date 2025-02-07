Zero Poverty scheme’s first beneficiary secures job at Ashok Leyland

Lucknow’s Ruby, the first beneficiary of the Yogi government’s Zero Poverty Scheme, witnessed a life-changing moment on Thursday as her family took the first step out of poverty as the chief secretary handed over an employment offer letter from a Hinduja Group company to Ruby’s husband Ram Sagar in his office. Through the Zero Poverty Scheme, 13.57 lakh families are being empowered with opportunities for a secure and self-reliant future. Chief secretary hands over employment offer letter to Ram Sagar from Lucknow. (HT)

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh stated that chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Zero Poverty Scheme to uplift families living at the lowest economic level in the state. Under this initiative, the government aims to identify 25 lakh families and provide them with the benefits of various welfare schemes, ensuring their annual income reaches ₹1,25,000 per family. A statewide campaign is underway to identify and support these families.

Following CM Yogi’s vision, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh selected Ruby’s family from Silauli village in Gosaiganj, Lucknow, as the first beneficiary.

On Thursday, the Chief Secretary handed over a job offer letter to Ruby’s husband, Ram Sagar, for employment at Hinduja Group’s Ashok Leyland Company. Notably, the Yogi government has allocated the land of the defunct Scooters India in Sarojininagar to Hinduja Group for setting up an electric bus manufacturing plant, which is set to begin operations within the next year.

Hinduja Family Advisor SK Chaddha announced that Ram Sagar will undergo one year of training before working at the plant, and his training has already begun with the offer letter. Initially, he will work on-site.

Ashok Leyland Lucknow’s Project Head, Shakti Singh, noted that an MoU was signed, which will create over 12,000 job opportunities for UP’s youth. Ram Sagar is among the first beneficiaries of this employment initiative.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh stated that Ram Sagar is illiterate, but after completing his training, he will be enrolled in an equivalency certificate course to help him qualify for a respectable position. He explained that this course, run by the Government of India, allows individuals like Ram Sagar to receive education equivalent to classes 5 to 10 without attending a formal school. Upon completion, they receive a passing certificate, enabling them to secure better employment opportunities.

The chief secretary further mentioned that Ram Sagar will also benefit from an apprenticeship under the UP Skilled Scheme. This initiative will enhance his skills while also providing him with a monthly stipend of ₹1,500, ensuring both practical training and financial support.