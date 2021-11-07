Zika virus: 10 fresh cases reported in Kanpur; tally rises to 89

At least 10 fresh cases of Zika virus have come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, reported news agency ANI on Sunday. With this, the tally has gone up to 89, Kanpur's chief medical officer, Dr Nepal Singh, told ANI.

On Saturday, 13 new cases of Zika virus were reported in Kanpur that took the tally to 79.

As Zika virus cases are rising in Kanpur, the government hospitals across the city have sounded an alert and intensified surveillance under its infectious disease control campaign, health officials told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anil Nigam Chief Medical Superintendent, Ursala Hospital said, "Regularly our team is inspecting and Municipal corporation teams have also been deployed for the fogging to destroy mosquito breeding points."

The health officials have also urged special caution amid the spread of Zika virus disease. "Arrangements have been made in all hospitals for the treatment of virus-infected people. The health of each patient is being monitored. Surveillance has been improved," the officials said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed officials to speed up sanitisation work. "Infection with the Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required. Dengue testing should also be intensified. Arrangements should have been made in all hospitals. The health of each patient should be continuously monitored," the chief minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The chief minister has also asked officials to ensure full cooperation of monitoring committees.

The first case in Kanpur was reported on October 23 when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive for Zika virus.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. The symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

