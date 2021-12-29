Ludhiana: Waste management firm issues public notice for leaving work

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:03 IST

A week after serving self-termination notice to the civic body, the A2Z company on Tuesday issued a public notice apprising the residents that the company will not be providing services including lifting and processing waste after February 4.

While it will be a herculean task for the civic body to manage the solid waste in the city due to lack of infrastructure, it is yet to take a final call regarding its further action plan.

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting on Tuesday seeking legal advice over the matter and it is said that a report will be sent to the local bodies department in the coming days for further action.

After the notice period, it will be the responsibility of the MC to lift over 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage generated in the city on a daily basis from around 45 secondary dumping points (where household waste is dumped by waste collectors) and shift it to the main dumpsite at Tajpur road, run the static compactors and the RDF plant installed at the main dumpsite of MC.

The MC will also have to make alternate arrangements for the door-to-door lifting of garbage from 30 of the city’s 95 wards, from where the garbage is being collected by the company.

The company officials said that among the main reasons behind serving the self-termination notice, is a delay on the part of MC in making a monthly payment of around Rs 1 crore to the company as a tipping fee for transportation of garbage to the main dumpsite.

Despite attempts, Pardeep Sabharwal could not be reached for comment.

Manager of A2Z company, Vishant Chaudhary said that the public notice has been issued and the company will not be providing services after February 4.