Ludhiana DC announces relaxations for industry, then recalls it

Ludhiana DC announces relaxations for industry, then recalls it

The DC said that the decision to recall the order was taken to keep the situation under control.

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Saban Bazaar wears a deserted look amid the curfew in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Saban Bazaar wears a deserted look amid the curfew in Ludhiana on Sunday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Hours after announcing a relaxation for commercial, industrial and service sectors in Ludhiana, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal recalled his orders on Sunday late evening.

In a statement issued in the afternoon, relaxations with due permissions were announced for various sectors, including health services, animal husbandry, industries, financial sector, distribution of food by anganwadi workers, MNREGA works, for inter and intra-state transport of goods/cargo, construction activities and movement of people in certain cases. The administration had decided to allow operations at commercial and private establishments, including IT and IT-enabled services, e-commerce companies, courier service, electrician and motor mechanic, but only after securing due permission. Shops selling and repairing air conditioners, air coolers and fans were also allowed to open. However, this order was recalled in the evening.

The DC said that the decision to recall the order was taken to keep the situation under control. So far, the district has seen 19 positive cases and five deaths.

