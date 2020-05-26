Ludhiana employment bureau goes digital, launches web links for various services

cities

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE), Ludhiana, has gone digital and launched few online links for welfare of the youths looking for work.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana DBEE-cum-ADC (Jagraon) Neeru Katyal Gupta said the educated youths, who are in search of jobs, can register and create their profiles to apply for government as well as private jobs on www.pgrkam.com. She also said that the registration link for employers, who are looking to hire labourers, can post their requirements on employer vacancy collection form on https://forms.gle/L83tdytrWqXNgFxD8, while those who are looking to work as labour can fill up the labour registration form on https://forms.gle/QXpKYNptn57P29G78. Similarly, those who want to start their own business by taking loans can fill up the self-employment registration form on https://forms.gle/ZV2VdahGUX5DrobZ8.

HELPLINE NUMBER LAUNCHED

Deputy CEO of DBEE, Ludhiana, Navdeep Singh, said the employment bureau has also started a mobile helpline number for those who seek assistance in finding jobs, career counselling, self-employment, manual registration or have any queries. Such people can call up on helpline number 7740001682 between 9am to 5pm on all government working days. For any other queries, one can send an email to dbeeludhelp@gmail.com.