e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Garment store employees booked for embezzlement of ₹4 crore

Ludhiana: Garment store employees booked for embezzlement of ₹4 crore

The complainant said that the accused used to deposit a part of the money, belonging to the firm, into their own accounts.

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ankit Lakhi allegedly confessed to his crime and returned ₹10.15 lakh.
Ankit Lakhi allegedly confessed to his crime and returned ₹10.15 lakh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Four employees of a readymade garment store in Model Town have been booked for allegedly embezzling ₹4 crore belonging to the firm and depositing it into their own accounts. The accused have been identified as Ankit Manchanda of New Guru Nanak Nagar, Lakhi Kapila of Sahnewal, Satwinder Singh of Jamalpur and Satwinder’s wife Amandeep Kaur. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Harinder Pal Singh, a partner of Balbir Store, a garment store in Model Town.

Harinder Pal said that Ankit Manchanda worked in the firm as an accountant in 2015, while Lakhi Kapila had worked as a cashier from 2016 to 2019. Satwinder Singh had joined the firm as cashier from January 2020 and left on October 31.

The complainant said that the accused used to deposit a part of the money, belonging to the firm, into their own accounts. Ankit Lakhi allegedly confessed to his crime and returned ₹10.15 lakh. He had promised to return the rest of the money too, but failed to do so.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sudarshan Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In