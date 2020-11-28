e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man accuses wife of beating up his mother

Ludhiana man accuses wife of beating up his mother

Used to often find his 60-year-old mother injured; caught his wife thrashing his mother on Friday.

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A driver has accused his wife of frequently thrashing his 60-year-old mother in his absence.

The complainant, Baljit Singh, 40, said he lived with his mother and wife in New Sundar Nagar, Daba.

As he is a driver by profession, he often remains out of town. On returning home, he would often find his mother injured. However, she never told him how she got the wounds. Eventually, on Friday, he saw his wife beating up his mother, Baljit alleged.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO, Daba police station, said the complainant’s mother was medically examined after he filed a written complaint. An FIR will be lodged after taking her statement, he added.

