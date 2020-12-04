Ludhiana: Man, father wanted for ₹39.13 lakh theft lands in police net

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:45 IST

The police on Friday arrested the accused who fled with ₹39.13 lakh belonging to his employer in Khanna. Those arrested have been identified as Nihal Vijan, his father Anil Vijan and brother-in-law Jatin Mehta.

On November 26, Nihal Vijan had fled with the cash when his employer, who owns a shop, had sent him to deposit it in the bank.

By the time cops raided his rented accommodation in Uchha Vehda area of Khanna, it had already been vacated. As per neighbours, the entire family had left in a Honda city car on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused wanted to escape to Doha in Qatar with his family but was arrested by the police who have also recovered Rs 31.41 lakh, gold jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh, home appliances and furniture worth Rs 10 lakhs from their possession.

The police said that the accused had purchased home appliances and furniture worth Rs 10 lakhs and wanted to sell it before fleeing. The Honda City car used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said that he had formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising SP (investigation) Manpreet Singh, deputy superintendent of police (investigation) Manmohan Sarna, DSP Rajanparminder Singh and inspector Vinod Kumar, incharge at Khanna CIA staff for the arrest of the accused.

“During the investigation, the police came to know that Jatin Mehta is a mechanic in Doha, where he had met Khalid Aham of Hyderabad, who is an immigration consultant. The accused had hatched a conspiracy to flee to Doha after stealing the cash,” said the SSP.

“After stealing the cash, the accused had fled to Hyderabad. However, the police came to know about their location and laid a trap in Hyderabad to arrest the accused who by the time had come back to Punjab,” he added.

The SSP said that on Friday the police came to know that the accused were hiding near New Friends Colony and arrested them. The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday.