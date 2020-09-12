e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC floats tenders for e-auction of parking lots; BRS Nagar shopkeepers cry foul

Ludhiana MC floats tenders for e-auction of parking lots; BRS Nagar shopkeepers cry foul

The previous contracts will end in the last week of September after a one-month extension was given to the contractors as compensation for the losses incurred during the lockdown.

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday floated tenders for the e-auction of six parking lots in the city scheduled to be held on October 7. The total reserve price for the lots is nearly ₹2.39 crore.

The lots up for auction include multi-storey parking near MC Zone A office (reserve price ₹80.5 lakh); tuition market in Model Town Extension (reserve price ₹28.3 lakh); BRS Nagar, near Orient Cinema (reserve price ₹18.5 lakh); Bahadur House (reserve price ₹27.5 lakh); Sarabha Nagar Block-I market (reserve price ₹4 lakh); and Feroze Gandhi Market parking lot (reserve price ₹80.1 lakh).

The MC officials said the reserve price had been set as per the highest bids received last year. As the contracts of Feroze Gandhi Market and Sarabha Nagar Block-I market could not be allotted last year, the reserve price for both the lots was the same as last year.

The previous contracts will end in the last week of September after a one-month extension was given to the contractors as compensation for the losses incurred during the lockdown.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said the parking lot at Model Town Extension had been discontinued by the previous contractor due to low footfall amid pandemic. The MC was not expecting to get favourable responses this time either, the official added.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said the tender documents will be uploaded on the website: www.tenderwizard.com/DLGP so that interested parties could go through the terms and conditions. E-ticketing will be made mandatory at the lots. The technical bids can be submitted till October 5 (11am).

BRS Nagar shopkeepers oppose paid parking

The shopkeepers at BRS Nagar Block-F market on Friday submitted a memorandum with the MC, in opposition to paid parking.

The shopkeepers said they were already reeling under losses due to low footfall in markets and paid parking would further push away customers.

President of the market association, Dilbagh Singh, said, “The contract of parking lots is ending in the last week of September and we have asked the authorities to discontinue the same. The shopkeepers are already struggling to make ends meet and paid parking will further reduce footfall. We submitted a memorandum with zonal commissioner Kulpreet Singh on Friday and the authorities have asked us to visit MC office on Monday.”

