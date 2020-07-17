Ludhiana MC to plant 17,000 saplings as part of plantation drive

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:54 IST

With an aim to plant 17,000 saplings during this monsoon season, the Ludhiana municipal corporation on Friday started a plantation drive. Over 1,450 saplings were planted on the first day of the drive. The saplings are also be planted alongside Buddha nullah.

The drive was started by mayor Balkar Sandhu, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, councillors Mamta Ashu, Dr Jai Prakash, Pankaj Sharma among others by planting the saplings at Lal Sardari Lal Kapoor road (Lodhi club road).

As per the MC officials, around 1,450 saplings were planted in BRS Nagar, Hambran road and Balloke Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) on Friday. Last year, the target was to plant around 36,000 saplings, but this year it has been reduced to around 17,000, due to the lack of space and keeping in mind the survival rate of plants. Geotagging of saplings, which commenced last year, is also being done to keep a record of the plantation.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The drive is taken up every year to increase green cover in the city. Directions have also been issued to the staff to make sure that the saplings survive. If needed, grills would also be installed around the areas where saplings would be planted.”

Free saplings for residents

Junior engineer of MC horticulture wing, Kirpal Singh said, “The civic body would provide the saplings free of cost to the residents, who will have to plant the saplings under our supervision and keep a check on the same so that the saplings survive. The saplings would also be geo-tagged. The MC has saplings of fruit trees, medicinal plants etc which can be planted by residents.”