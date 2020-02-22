Ludhiana: Name of tout who supplied info on drug peddling suspects emerges interrogation of SHO, aides

Interrogation of suspended sub-inspector (SI) Amandeep Singh Gill, his aide Ajay Kumar and dismissed head constable (HC) Balvir Singh has brought to fore involvement of more men in their racket of extorting money from drug dealers.

HC Balvir, who was arrested on February 16, after 20gm heroin was recovered from him, was brought from Ludhiana central jail on production warrant.

During questioning, Balvir revealed the involvement of three more men, who brought drug peddling suspects to the police station.

Among them, Guri, a tout, used to pass on information of drug peddlers to SI Amandeep and HC Balvir, while he was posted in the anti-narcotics cell, investigators said.

Balvir told the special task force (STF) that he was bailed out from jail in the first week of February in an extortion case, and was under suspension. Meanwhile, Guri gave him information of five drug peddling suspects.

Thereafter, he, along with Guri and his two accomplices, rounded up Satvir Singh and Gurpal Singh of Jassowal village, Harpreet Singh, alias Peeta, and Gagan of Dakha village and Satvir’s cousin Yadwinder Singh with 20gm heroin.

They were brought to the Division Number 2 police station where its SHO, SI Amandeep, made a deal with them for not lodging an FIR against them. Instead of registering a case, the SHO had set them free in lieu of ₹40,000 bribe.

The STF sleuths are conducting raids to arrest Guri and his accomplices. They had earlier also seized the SHO’s mobile phone and are scanning his call details.

SI Amandeep and his aide Ajay Kumar were arrested on Tuesday late after recovery of 10gm heroin from their possession. They were booked under Sections 21, 59 (2), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the STF police station in Mohali. Later, police had recovered the ₹40,000 bribe money from Ajay’s house.