Ludhiana police crackdown on 184 fraud travel agents in city

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:54 IST

Cracking the whip against fraud travel agents, the Ludhiana police, on Friday, booked 184 agents in 83 cases for duping people of their hard earned money, on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Raids were conducted at the offices of several agents and police found that many did not even have a valid licence to operate.

Speaking on the action initiated on the first day of the New Year, Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said that several complaints had been pending with the police, and now 45 special teams have been formed to dispose of the cases.

“There is a strong nexus of fake agents in the city and they have been duping residents for a long time,” he said.

The police chief confirmed that cases had been registered against 184 fraud travel agents on Friday.

The cases have been registered under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the accused. Police had initiated similar drives at the beginning of 2019 and 2020 as well.

Agarwal advised people to check the authenticity of travel agents before giving them any money. “There is a list of authentic and licensed travel agents on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs. People should check the list before approaching the agents to avoid harassment and monetary loss,” he said.