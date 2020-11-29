Ludhiana police devise daily attendance system to tighten grip on history-sheeters

cities

In a new strategy to keep a tab on history-sheeters, police have asked them to report to the nearest police station daily for attendance.

There are 400 history-sheeters in the Ludhiana police’s inventory. They are facing trials in two or more cases of murder, attempt to murder, rape, drug peddling, robbery and snatching, among other crimes.

Police also have another list of 2,800 proclaimed offenders (POs), who remain at large.

According to police, at least 65% of undertrials and convicts return to crime after getting out of jail. As they pose threat to the law and order situation in the city, it was decided to start a daily attendance system to keep a track of their movement.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the system was planned in July, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. But, it will be implemented shortly.

As part of the process, the munshi concerned will also be clicking photographs of the history-sheeters. Those who fail to report to the police station daily will be arrested as a preventive measure.

During his visit to the city on Thursday, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had also asked the police chief to put in special efforts to arrest fugitives.