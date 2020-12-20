e-paper
Ludhiana: Retired co-operative society secretary booked for embezzling ₹12.57 lakh

Ludhiana: Retired co-operative society secretary booked for embezzling ₹12.57 lakh

Anomalies found during an audit post the retirement of the official.

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A retired secretary of the Butahari Co-operative Agriculture Multipurpose Society has been booked for embezzling Rs 12.57 lakh during his tenure.

The accused has been identified as Jagdev Singh of Butahari village.

In his complaint to the police on December 3, Sangram Singh, assistant registrar of the society, said Jagdev had retired on April 30, 2019. Thereafter, during an audit of records, it was found that Jagdev had not made entries of fertilisers bought and distributed among farmers since April 1, 2018.

On investigating the matter, the society found that by skipping entries, Jagdev had embezzled Rs 12.57 lakh, and filed a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bheesham Dev, who is investigating the case, said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the accused, who has been booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

