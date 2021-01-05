Ludhiana’s Focal Point CETP runs into rough weather for want of power connection

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 22:33 IST

The 40MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) project being set up for the Focal Point dyeing industry has hit a roadblock due to the non-availability of a power connection to run the plant.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had set December 31, 2020, as the deadline to complete the project, but the plant has not been made operational till now due to the absence of a power connection. Though trials have been commenced.

Industrialists alleged that a 1,500KW connection is required to run the plant but the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials claim that only 500KW connection is available at present due to excessive load on the power substation.

The PSPCL officials said that it may take a few months to upgrade the connection load, as per the demands of the industry.

A member of the Punjab Dyers Association, Focal Point, Rahul Verma said, “The PSPCL had even allotted the power connection for the CETP in the past, but when we approached the authorities for connection after the plant was established, the authorities said that the substation cannot take the load of 1500KW connection and the system needs to be enhanced.”

“Trials are going on at the plant and a 500KW connection will be good for the test runs but we will be needing a 1500KW connection to run the plant at full capacity. We have also taken up the matter with the PPCB officials,” said Verma.

PSPCL chief engineer (Ludhiana central) Bhupinder Khosla said, “The industry will get a partial load of 500KW and the load capacity will be increased as per the demand which will be put forward by the industry as per the norms.”

The total cost of the project is Rs 80 crores, of which Rs 22.5 crores is provided by the state government and the Centre as a subsidy. The CETPs are being established to stop the dumping of untreated waste of the dyeing industry into the Buddha Nullah through the MC sewer lines.

Tajpur road CETP to be ready by March 31

The PPCB officials said that the deadline for the 50 MLD CETP project for the dyeing industry situated on Tajpur road has been extended till March 31 citing a delay in payment of subsidies to the industry by the government. The project was to be completed by December 31, 2020.