Ludhiana SI accepted bribe to let us go earlier, say three men caught with heroin

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 22:56 IST

Sub-inspector Amandeep Singh Gill of division number 2 police station could face more trouble as he has been accused by three men, arrested by the special task force (STF) on Monday night with 12 gram heroin, of accepting a bribe from them earlier to let them off. Gill is in STF custody after 10 gm heroin was recovered from his possession on February 18.

The men, Satvir Singh, 29, of Jassowal village, Gaganpreet Singh alias Gagna, 24, and Harpreet Singh alias Peeta, 33, of Patti Jalal village of Dakha, arrested by STF from Kheri Jhameri, alleged that sub-inspector Gill, the station house officer of division number 2 police station, had let them off in a case earlier without lodging an FIR after accepting a bribe from their relatives.

The trio told the STF that they had allegedly been rounded up by head constable Balvir Singh at the police station, a man named Guri and their aides with Gurpal Singh of Jassowal village and Satvir’s cousin Yadwinder Singh on February 11 with 20gm heroin. They were taken to division number 2 police station where they were allegedly kept in illegal custody for three days. It was alleged that the SHO had kept their seized their Maruti Suzuki Swift car, mobile phones and the heroin recovered from them and set them free. “We have no idea about the amount the SHO took from our family for the release. After the incident, our family members did not allow us to return home as punishment,” said the three men.

Satvir Singh is a murder convict who had been released on bail after spending eight years in jail. Harpreet Singh is facing trial in rape and theft cases and cases of loot and assault are lodged against Gaganpreet Singh alias Gagna. Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF, added that they had been conducting raids for the arrest of Guri. The STF had arrested Gill and Kumar on February 18 and recovered 10gm heroin from their possession. A case under Sections 21, 59 (2), 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at STF police station, Mohali. Later, the STF had recovered 50gm opium from the house of the SHO and ₹40,000 in cash from Kumar’s house according to the information provided by them.