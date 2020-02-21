Ludhiana woman stalked, harassed by former boss ends life

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:06 IST

Troubled by her former boss, who had been stalking and harassing her for over a year, a 23-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Friday.

The accused, Amit Jethi of Vishwakarma Chowk, himself rushed the woman to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she lost her battle for life on Thursday.

According to police, Jethi, who was married and had children, had an extra-marital affair with the deceased while she was working as a receptionist at his spare parts’ factory.

The deceased’s mother, a resident of Janta Nagar, told the police that her daughter later got married to a Daba resident on February 6, 2019. But Jethi continued to pursue her and harassed her by calling her over the phone repeatedly. When her husband came to know about her past relationship with Jethi, he filed for divorce, which was finalised on October 14, 2019.

Upset, the woman quit the receptionist’s job and started working at a private hospital. But Jethi was relentless and kept stalking her. This forced her to leave this job as well, her mother said in her complaint.

When her daughter did not return home on Wednesday, she spoke to her over the phone when the former shared that Jethi had been harassing her and she wanted to die.

After sometime, Jethi brought her home in his car and told her mother that she had consumed something poisonous. As the woman’s condition deteriorated, Jethi rushed her to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she died on Thursday. He then fled the spot, leaving his car in the hospital’s parking lot.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, SHO, Model Town police station, said they had impounded Jethi’s car.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s mother, they had booked Jethi under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. If proven, Section 306 entails imprisonment of up to 10 years. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him.