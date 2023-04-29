MP: Woman hangs self after husband stops her from visiting salon

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 29, 2023 11:33 AM IST

The deceased's husband said that the woman hung herself after he stopped her from visiting the salon. However, the police is currently investigating the case.

A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after her husband stopped her from going to a beauty parlour, a police official said on Friday. 

The woman hung herself in a fit of rage.(HT File Photo)

The woman hanged herself in her home in Scheme Number 51 area of the city on Thursday, Sub Inspector Umashankar Yadav told PTI. 

"Her husband has told us he stopped her from going to a beauty parlour and she hanged herself from a fan in a fit of rage. Post mortem has been carried out and the case is being probed from all angles," Yadav added.

